Sept 28 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods

* Says ‍it has acquired a 100 pct interest in Ontario based Skilcor Food Products​

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - deal will be funded through premium brands' existing bank facilities and is expected to be immediately accretive to its annual earnings per share and free cash flow per share​