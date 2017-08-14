FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend

* Q2 revenue C$577.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$561.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Company is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range

* Company expects to continue to incur start-up costs at Phoenix plant until middle of Q4 of 2017

* Company is projecting $5.0 million in total Phoenix plant start-up costs for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.