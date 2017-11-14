BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.78

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record third quarter 2017 results and declares fourth quarter 2017 dividend
* Q3 revenue C$557.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$586.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Premium Brands Holdings - maintaining guidance for specialty foods’ 2017 organic volume growth to exceed long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - reducing guidance for premium food distribution‘s 2017 organic volume growth based on challenges it faced in Q3
* Premium Brands Holdings - now expecting premium food distribution‘s organic volume growth for 2017 to be within long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - maintaining guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5 pct to 9.0 pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: