Jan 16 (Reuters) - Presidio Inc:

* PRESIDIO, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEIL JOHNSTON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PRESIDIO INC - JOHNSTON WILL SUCCEED PAUL FLETCHER, WHO HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

* PRESIDIO INC - FLETCHER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY