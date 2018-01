BRIEF-Presidio Says On Jan 5, Units Entered Into Incremental Assumption Agreement, Amendment To Credit Agreement Dated As Of Feb 2, 2015

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Presidio Inc:

* PRESIDIO SAYS ON JAN 5, UNITS ENTERED INTO INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEB 2, 2015 - SEC FILING

* PRESIDIO INC- PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, UNITS REFINANCED ALL $576.6 MILLION OF TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PRESIDIO INC - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, UNITS BORROWED $140.0 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS, IN EACH CASE WITH NEW TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PRESIDIO INC - PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOANS WERE USED TO REFINANCE ALL OF THE EXISTING TERM LOANS

* PRESIDIO INC- AMENDMENT PROVIDES MATURITY DATE OF FEBRUARY 2, 2024

* PRESIDIO INC - PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOANS WERE ALSO USED TO PAY REDEMPTION PREMIUM ON THE SENIOR NOTES, ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST, AND OTHER FEES

* PRESIDIO - PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOANS ALSO USED TO REDEEM ALL OF $125.0 MILLION OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF CO'S 10.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023