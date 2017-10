Oct 9 (Reuters) - Prestariang Bhd

* Prestariang Systems Sdn entered into 8 separate sale and purchase agreements with Joyful Star Sdn

* Proposed acquisitions not expected to have any material effect on consolidated earnings of co for FY ending 31 Dec ‍​

* Purchase of offices for an aggregate consideration of 11.4 million RGT‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2fVooBc) Further company coverage: