BRIEF-Pretium Resources Says ‍70,281 Ounces Of Gold Produced In Q4 At Brucejack Mine

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* BRUCEJACK MINE PRODUCTION UPDATE; 2018 GUIDANCE

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - ‍70,281 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCED IN Q4 AT BRUCEJACK MINE

* PRETIUM RESOURCES INC - 70,281 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCED IN BRUCEJACK MINE IN Q4

* PRETIUM RESOURCES INC - GOLD PRODUCTION AT BRUCEJACK FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 IS EXPECTED IN RANGE OF 150,000 OUNCES TO 200,000 OUNCES

* PRETIUM RESOURCES - ALL IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR H1 2018 EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $700/OUNCE GOLD SOLD AND $900/OUNCE GOLD SOLD AT BRUCEJACK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: