Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pretium Resources Inc:

* APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO INCREASE BRUCEJACK PRODUCTION TO 3,800 TONNES PER DAY

* - ‍ APPLICATION SUBMITTED REFLECTS A PRODUCTION RATE INCREASE TO AN ANNUAL AVERAGE OF 1.387 MILLION TONNES FROM 0.99 MILLION TONNES​

* ‍APPROVAL PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY SIX TO TWELVE MONTHS​