Dec 11 (Reuters) - PRFOODS AS:

* SAYS 11 MONTHS OF 2017 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE AT EUR 59.8 MILLION UP BY 48.4 PERCENT Y-O-Y

* SAYS 11 MONTHS OF 2017 SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.6 PERCENT

* SAYS SALES REVENUE IN NOVEMBER INCREASED BY EUR 3.8 MILLION UP 66.5 PERCENT COMPARED TO NOVEMBER 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2AK5hUo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)