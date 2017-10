Sept 20 (Reuters) - Prg Holdings Bhd

* Says redesignation of Dato’ Dr Awang Adek Bin Hussin to non executive chairman from non executive director

* Lim Heen Peok resigns as chairman

* Cheah Eng Chuan resigns as managing director