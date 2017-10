Oct 17 (Reuters) - PRGX Global Inc

* PRGX announces multi-year contract with Kroger

* PRGX Global Inc - ‍delivery of services will begin later this year and ramp up through first half of 2018​

* PRGX Global Inc - ‍signing of multi-year SaaS technology services contract with Kroger Co. to provide supplier communications and support services