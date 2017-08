July 19 (Reuters) - Pricer AB

* Says Helena Holmgren appointed as acting CEO

* Says Holmgren, currently CFO of Pricer AB, starting as acting CEO August 14, 2017 and until a new CEO has been recruited

* Says Holmgren will take over from Andreas Renulf who resigned from the position earlier this year, and will remain as advisor to the acting CEO during the notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)