July 21 (Reuters) - Pricer AB

* Q2 net sales of SEK 206.7 million (204.2), an increase of 1 percent compared to same period of last year

* Q2 operating profit of SEK 11.0 million (16.3), corresponding to an operating margin of 5.3 percent (8.0)

* Q2 order intake of SEK 218 million (154), an increase of 41 percent compared to same period of last year