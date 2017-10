Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pricer Ab:

* Q3 ‍net sales of SEK 193.8 mln (210.0)​

* Q3 ‍operating profit of SEK 20.5 mln (29.0), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.6 percent (13.8)​

* Q3 ‍order intake of SEK 234 mln (145)

* Says the backlog is approximately SEK 144 mln (100), most of which is expected to be invoiced in the fourth quarter of 2017 ​