BRIEF-Pricer Q4 sales up sharply, margins down

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pricer AB:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES OF SEK 253.0 M (188.0), AN INCREASE OF 35 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT OF SEK 16.9 M (16.6), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 6.7 PERCENT (8.8)​

* Q4 ‍ORDER INTAKE OF SEK 231 M (180), AN INCREASE 29 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​

* Q4 ‍BACKLOG IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 133 M (95), MOST OF WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE INVOICED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.50 (0.50) PER SHARE FOR 2017​