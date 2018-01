Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc:

* - FOR MONTH OF DECEMBER 2017, NET SALES INCREASED 4.9% TO $344.2 MILLION FROM $328.2 MILLION IN DECEMBER A YEAR EARLIER

* PRICESMART - FOR FOUR WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 6.4%

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2017 SALES

