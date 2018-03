March 7 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PERCENT TO $228.9 MILLION

* PRICESMART - DUE TO TAX REFORM, MADE PROVISIONAL ESTIMATE OF 1-TIME TRANSITIONAL REPATRIATION TAX ON UNREMITTED FOREIGN EARNINGS OF ABOUT $13.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: