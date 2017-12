BRIEF-PriceSmart Quarterly Sales Rose 4.1 Pct To $745.4 Mln

Dec 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc:

* PRICESMART ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SALES; ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 4.1 PERCENT TO $745.4 MILLION

* NOVEMBER SALES ROSE 6.4 PERCENT TO $261.5 MILLION

* PRICESMART - FOR THIRTEEN-WEEK PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 3, 2017, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 2.2% COMPARED TO THIRTEEN-WEEK PERIOD A YEAR AGO

* PRICESMART - FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 3, 2017, COMPARABLE WAREHOUSE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 ½ FULL MONTHS INCREASED 2.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: