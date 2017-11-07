BRIEF-PriceSmart says ‍for month of October 2017 net warehouse club sales increased 2.0 pct to $246.8 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc

* Pricesmart announces october sales

* PriceSmart Inc - ‍for month of October 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 2.0 pct to $246.8 million from $241.9 million in October a year earlier​

* PriceSmart Inc - ‍for four weeks ended October 29, 2017, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs increased 1.0 pct​

* PriceSmart Inc - for current four week period, estimate impact to be 110 basis points from opening of Santa Ana, Costa Rica warehouse club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: