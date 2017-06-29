FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prima Biomed announces pricing of direct offering of its American Depositary Shares
June 29, 2017 / 3:36 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Prima Biomed announces pricing of direct offering of its American Depositary Shares

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Prima Biomed Ltd

* Prima Biomed Ltd announces pricing of $5.0 million registered direct offering of its American depositary shares

* Prima Biomed - Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase 2.6 million of its American depositary shares at $1.90 per ADS

* Prima Biomed - In a concurrent private placement, co agreed to issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,973,451 of its ADS

* Prima Biomed - The warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per ADS, are exercisable immediately and will expire 5.5 years from the date of issuance Source text: (bit.ly/2slNEcJ) Further company coverage:

