Oct 13 (Reuters) - PRIME OFFICE A/S:

* RESULT OF CONDITIONAL PURCHASE OFFER FOR 66.40% OF OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN MC PROPERTY FUND HAMBURG GMBH​

* PRIME OFFICE A/S - RECEIVED FINAL ACCEPTANCE FROM SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING 66.40% OF CAPITAL AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS IN MC PROPERTY FUND HAMBURG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)