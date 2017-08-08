FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Primo Water Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Primo Water Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $76.3 million to $79.3 million

* Q2 sales $74.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primo Water Corp - raising full-year outlook

* Primo Water Corp - raising guidance for full year of 2017 and now expects net sales in range of $283.5 million to $287.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $54.0 million to $55.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - for Q3 of 2017, expects net sales of $76.3 million to $79.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million to $17.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $76.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $283.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.