BRIEF-Primo Water Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $76.3 million to $79.3 million

* Q2 sales $74.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primo Water Corp - raising full-year outlook

* Primo Water Corp - raising guidance for full year of 2017 and now expects net sales in range of $283.5 million to $287.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $54.0 million to $55.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - for Q3 of 2017, expects net sales of $76.3 million to $79.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million to $17.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $76.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $283.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: