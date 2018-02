Feb 15 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES STRUCTURAL CONCRETE PACKAGE AWARD VALUED OVER $20 MILLION

* PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP - ‍CONTRACT WAS SECURED BY PRIMORIS' ARB STRUCTURES, PART OF POWER, INDUSTRIAL, AND ENGINEERING SEGMENT​