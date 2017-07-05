FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces additional $22 million authorization on existing industrial and civil award

* Primoris Services- work will continue to be done by both Primoris Industrial, part of power, industrial and engineering segment, Primoris I&M, part of civil segment

* Primoris Services Corp - ‍additional authorizations added approximately $14 million to PI&E backlog and approximately $8 million to civil backlog during q2​

* Primoris Services Corp - with additional authorization, planned completion of primoris work is now expected to be in q3 of 2017

* Primoris Services Corp - project was awarded by a major petrochemical company for work at their facility in louisiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.