Nov 6 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $608.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $586.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris services corp - ‍total backlog at September 30, 2017 was $2.6 billion, compared to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: