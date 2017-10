Sept 27 (Reuters) - Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited :

* Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited files for IPO‍​

* IPO of shares worth up to 7 billion rupees

* IPO‍ comprises fresh issue of equity shares by co aggregating up to INR 5 billion, offer for sale of shares aggregating up to INR 2 billion

* Says book running lead managers to the IPO are JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services Source text - bit.ly/2fR404y