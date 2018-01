BRIEF-Principal And CIMB Group To Realign Ownership Stakes In JV Across Southeast Asia

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* PRINCIPAL AND CIMB GROUP TO REALIGN OWNERSHIP STAKES IN JOINT VENTURES ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL - ONCE COMPLETE, CO WILL INCREASE ITS OWNERSHIP STAKE TO 60 PERCENT WITH CIMB RETAINING 40 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN ENTITIES

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL - CO, CIMB SIGNED AGREEMENTS FOR CO TO GAIN ADDITIONAL OWNERSHIP OF CIMB-CO ASSET MANAGEMENT ,CIMB-CO ISLAMIC ASSET MANAGEMENT

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PRINCIPAL WILL PAY CIMB UP TO ABOUT US$117 MILLION FOR ADDITIONAL OWNERSHIP STAKE

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - JOINT VENTURES WILL CONTINUE TO BE CO-MANAGED BY BOTH COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: