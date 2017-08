July 27 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* Principal® announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.31

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly assets under management of $629.4 billion, up 10 percent on a trailing twelve month basis

* Declares q3 2017 common stock dividend of $0.47 per share