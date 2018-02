Feb 2 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL - RECEIVED NOTICE OF UNSOLICITED “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER MILLS LLC TO BUY UP TO 50,000 SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK AT $67.20/SHARE

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP SAYS IT "DOES NOT ENDORSE BAKER MILLS' UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER" - SEC FILING