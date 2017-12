BRIEF-Principal to Expand Real Estate Investment Capabilities

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍ PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS WILL ASSUME OWNERSHIP OF INTERNOS GLOBAL INVESTORS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL​

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP - ‍INVESTMENT TEAMS OF INTERNOS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED, AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO GUIDE DIRECTION OF FIRM​

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍BERKSHIRE CAPITAL SERVED AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS ON TRANSACTION TO PRINCIPAL​

* PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC - ‍ONCE DEAL HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL, INTERNOS WILL BECOME PRINCIPAL REAL ESTATE INVESTORS EUROPE​