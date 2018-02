BRIEF-Priority Holdings, LLC Announces Combination With M I Acquisitions, Inc. To Become A Publicly Traded Company

Feb 27 (Reuters) - M I Acquisitions Inc:

* PRIORITY HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES COMBINATION WITH M I ACQUISITIONS, INC. TO BECOME A PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - ‍ANTICIPATED INITIAL ENTERPRISE VALUE IN EXCESS OF $1 BILLION​

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - ‍POST TRANSACTION, PRIORITY‘S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY​

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - ‍POST TRANSACTION, PRIORITY‘S CURRENT EQUITYHOLDERS WILL OWN OVER 90% OF COMBINED ENTITY​

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - ‍PRIORITY WILL COMBINE WITH M I AND BE RENAMED PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC​

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - COMBINED CO TO APPLY TO CONTINUE LISTING OF ITS COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ STOCK MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “PRTH.”

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT EQUITY OF PRIORITY HOLDINGS‍​

* M I ACQUISITIONS INC - DEAL EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $690 MILLION BASED ON SHARES PRICE OF $10.3/SHARE