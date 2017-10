Oct 11 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA REPORTS SAYS IT CONSIDERS DIFFERENT ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND 500 MILLION EUROS‍​

* DISCUSSIONS ARE HELD WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND POTENTIAL INVESTORS, BUT NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED SO FAR

* PLANS TO CONSIDER THE ALTERNATIVES IN THE BOARD MEETING ON OCT. 13 Source text for Eikon:

