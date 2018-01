BRIEF-Prisa Looks To Raise 563.2 Mln Euros Via Rights Issue

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Promotora De Informaciones Sa: Bookrunner:

* ANNOUNCES RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 563.2 MILLION EUROS‍​

* TO ISSUE 53 NEW SHARES TO 10 EXISTING SHARES AND OFFER A TOTAL OF 469.35 MILLION SHARES

* THEORETICAL EX RIGHTS PRICE AT 1.404 EUROS

* OFFER AT 14.51 PERCENT DISCOUNT BASED ON CLOSE PRICE ON JAN 24 OF 2.48 EUROS

* 450 MILLION EUROS OF PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT WITH REMAINING USED FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CORE BUSINESS

* 180 DAYS LOCK UP PERIOD FOR THE COMPANY AND MORGAN STANLEY, BANCO DE SANTANDER ACTING AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS Further company coverage: