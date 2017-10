Oct 16 (Reuters) - PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES SA:

* SAYS 48.4 PERCENT OF CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS COMMIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE ‍​

* SAYS RECEIVED OFFERS FROM VARIOUS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO UNDERWRITE CAPITAL INCREASE IN PART NOT SUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon:

