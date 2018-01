Jan 22 (Reuters) - PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL SA:

* 9-M SALES FIGURES, UP 14.6% (+15% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES)

* ON DECEMBER 31, 2017, ORDER BACKLOG, MAINLY FOR HARDWARE, IS HIGH AT €14.75 MILLION ‍​

* ORDER BACKLOG CONFIRMS THE POSITIVE FORECASTS FOR THE FULL PERIOD‍​

* 9-M SALES FIGURES AT EUR 39.8 MILLION

* TO ENABLE ACQUISITION OF ANTHEM DISPLAYS COMPANY PLANS ON CAPITAL INCREASE (LESS THAN 10% OF EXISTING CAPITAL) AND BANK DEBT TO FINANCE OUTSTANDING AMOUNT