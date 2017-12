Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ardian/DRT/Tikehau Capital:

* Private equity firm Ardian has agreed to buy a controlling stake in French firm DRT

* Transaction values DRT at around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion)

* DRT is a leading producer of ingredients derived from plant-based chemistry, mainly from pine trees

* Tikehau Capital would recognize a capital gain estimated at c. €153m for the sale of its entire stake in DRT

* DRT had 2017 turnover estimated at 500 mln euros