BRIEF-Private equity fund 3i agrees to sell Germany's Atesteo to IHO Holding

Dec 21 (Reuters) - 3I Group Plc:

* 3I GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ATESTEO, AN INTERNATIONAL DRIVETRAIN TESTING SPECIALIST, TO IHO HOLDING, THE HOLDING COMPANY OF THE SCHAEFFLER FAMILY

* PROCEEDS TO 3I ARE ESTIMATED TO BE 307 MILLION EUROS SUBJECT TO CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS, REPRESENTING A EURO MONEY MULTIPLE OF 4.4X

* GERMANY‘S ATESTEO IS THE WORLD LEADER IN INDEPENDENT DRIVETRAIN TESTING

* IT HAS ABOUT 800 EMPLOYEES AND 135 TESTING BENCHES IN GERMANY, JAPAN, CHINA AND NORTH AMERICA

* IN 2013, 3i INVESTED IN ATESTEO IN AN ALL EQUITY DEAL