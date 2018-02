Feb 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Abraaj says:

* OMAR LODHI AND SELCUK YORGANCIOGLU APPOINTED AS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF FUND MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, ABRAAJ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

* ABRAAJ SAYS ARIF NAQVI WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ABRAAJ HOLDINGS WHICH HE FOUNDED IN 2002

* ABRAAJ WILL PAUSE ITS DEPLOYMENT ACTIVITIES TEMPORARILY, OTHER THAN ON TRANSACTIONS FOR WHICH COMMITMENTS ARE ALREADY FINAL, UNTIL RE-ORGANIZATION COMPLETE (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)