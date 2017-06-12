FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Privet Fund Management sends revised proposal to buy Norsat

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Norsat International Inc:

* Privet Fund Management LLC sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for US$11.50 per share

* Privet Fund Management LLC says given privet's substantial existing ownership, privet is highly confident shareholder approval of proposal will be readily obtained

* Privet Fund Management LLC - revised proposal's consideration is greater than us$11.25 per share in consideration offered by hytera communications

* Privet Fund Management LLC says privet anticipates that required regulatory approvals would not materially impact timing or certainty of transaction

* Privet Fund Management LLC - will provide all equity capital necessary for proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.