Dec 14 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp:

* PRIVET FUND LP SAYS POTBELLY BOARD SHOULD ENABLE INPUT FROM SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVES ALONGSIDE CEO ON CO‘S BUSINESS STRATEGY - SEC FILING

* PRIVET FUND LP - IF POTBELLY BOARD DOES NOT WORK WITH PRIVET FUND, IT MAY NOMINATE DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING