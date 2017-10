Oct 18 (Reuters) - PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS :

* SAYS ‍PARTICIPATION OF EGINVEST LIMITED IN PRO KAPITAL HAS INCREASED BY 1.34 MILLION SHARES TO 26.28 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍A.F.I. AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LTD HOLDING HAS DECREASED BY CORRESPONDING NUMBER OF SHARES

* NO CHANGES IN OWNERSHIP, STILL ERNESTO PREATONI AND HIS FAMILY, THEIR PARTICIPATION IS 41,32 PERCENT​ Source text: bit.ly/2gs4mSX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)