Feb 8 (Reuters) - PROACT IT GROUP AB:

* Q4 ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 3% TO SEK 895 (868) MILLION​

* Q4 ‍EBITDA DECREASED BY 8% AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 60.3 (65.7) MILLION.​

‍PROPOSES THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SHOULD ELECT TO PAY A 2017 DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.75 (3.50) PER SHARE.​