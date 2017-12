Dec 11 (Reuters) - Probe Metals Inc:

* PROBE METALS ANNOUNCES SALE OF THE WEST PORCUPINE PROPERTY IN ONTARIO

* PROBE METALS INC - SIGNED A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH GFG RESOURCES INC FOR SALE OF WEST PORCUPINE PROPERTY LOCATED IN ONTARIO, CANADA

* PROBE METALS INC - PROBE HAS SOLD 100% INTEREST IN PROPERTY TO GFG IN EXCHANGE FOR ISSUANCE OF 6.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF GFG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: