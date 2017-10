Sept 25 (Reuters) - Probe Metals Inc

* Probe Metals enters into joint venture agreement with SOQUEM on its Detour Quebec project

* Probe Metals Inc says ‍under terms of agreement, Probe will own 75% interest and SOQUEM 25%​

* Probe Metals Inc says ‍probe will remain operator and each party will be responsible for funding its proportionate share of expenditures on project​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: