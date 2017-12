Nov 30 (Reuters) - Probiodrug AG:

* REG-PROBIODRUG AG: PROBIODRUG REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 BUSINESS UPDATE

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES IN Q3 WERE EUR 1,127K, LOWER THAN CORRESPONDING NUMBERS IN 2016 (EUR 1,776K)​

* ‍DID NOT GENERATE ANY REVENUE IN Q3 OF 2017​

* Q3 ‍LOSS IS EUR 1,656K IN Q3 OF 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 2,383K IN Q3 OF 2016​