Feb 23 (Reuters) - Probiotec Ltd:

* ‍HY SALES REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 17.7% TO $32.6 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 68.2 PERCENT TO $1.4 MILLION

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.75 OF A CENT PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER A INCREASE IN SALES AND EARNINGS FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR