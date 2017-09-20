BRIEF-Probiotec to acquire all of issued shares of South Pack Laboratories

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Probiotec Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of issued shares of South Pack Laboratories (Aust) Pty Ltd​

* Initial cash component of $6 mln will be funded through an increase in Probiotec’s current debt facilities

* Acquisition will be settled by way of an issue of 7.9 million fully paid ordinary pbp shares

* Acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive from completion

* SPL will continue to operate within its current production facility

* Acquisition will also be settled by a cash payment of $8 mln