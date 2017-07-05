FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network announces commencement of its international education services business
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network announces commencement of its international education services business

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Professional Diversity Network Inc :

* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces commencement of its international education services business

* Professional Diversity Network Inc - commencement of international education services business, through formation of new U.S. Subsidiary

* Professional Diversity Network- commencement of international education services business, through partnership with Jiangxi ji'an college in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

