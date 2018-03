March 8 (Reuters) - Professional Diversity Network Inc:

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK- ‍ON MARCH 6, JIM KIRSCH NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT TO RESIGN AS CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD - SEC FILING​

* PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK- ‍FOLLOWING KIRSCH S RESIGNATION AS CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN HE SHALL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text - bit.ly/2IdNSXI Further company coverage: