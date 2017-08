BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals says received notification of a Paragraph IV certification for certain patents for subcutaneous Relistor

July 18 (Reuters) - Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals - On July 14 received notification of a Paragraph IV certification for certain patents for subcutaneous Relistor

* Progenics Pharma - Certification resulted from filing by par sterile products of ANDA challenging patents for subcutaneous relistor - SEC Filing

* Progenics Pharma - Co, licensee for relistor, Salix Pharmaceuticals, assessing notification, intend to "vigorously" enforce relistor intellectual property rights Source text: [bit.ly/2to4wA5] Further company coverage: